Chatting the Pictures: In the Bunker of a Maternity Hospital in Kyiv

About the Video

This photo was taken by Nicole Tung for Harpers Magazine. In the image, we see a couple measuring the time between contractions in the makeshift bunker of a maternity hospital in Kyiv on March 2, 2022.

In the video, we discuss how the Russians have been targeting civilian sites, including maternity hospitals, in its scorched-earth war on Ukraine. We examine the make-do circumstances, the anxiety in the body language, and the exceptional function of the phone. We also focus on the close bond of the couple as it complements the spirit in Ukraine, and the power of their intimacy as men and women in the country are being forced by the war into different roles.

