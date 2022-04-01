Chatting the Pictures: In the Bunker of a Maternity Hospital in Kyiv

Welcome to Chatting the Pictures. Every two weeks, we present a short, lively video discussion between Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer, professor, and historian, Cara Finnegan, examining a significant picture in the news. Chatting the Pictures is produced by Liliana Michelena.
In the video, we discuss how the Russians have been targeting civilian sites, including maternity hospitals, in its scorched-earth war on Ukraine. We examine the make-do circumstances, the anxiety in the body language, and the exceptional function of the phone. We also focus on the close bond of the couple as it complements the spirit in Ukraine, and the power of their intimacy as men and women in the country are being forced by the war into different roles.
