April 1, 2022
Chatting the Pictures: In the Bunker of a Maternity Hospital in Kyiv

Chatting the Pictures is produced by Liliana Michelena.

By Staff
About the Video
This photo was taken by Nicole Tung for Harpers Magazine. In the image, we see a couple measuring the time between contractions in the makeshift bunker of a maternity hospital in Kyiv on March 2, 2022.

In the video, we discuss how the Russians have been targeting civilian sites, including maternity hospitals, in its scorched-earth war on Ukraine. We examine the make-do circumstances, the anxiety in the body language, and the exceptional function of the phone. We also focus on the close bond of the couple as it complements the spirit in Ukraine, and the power of their intimacy as men and women in the country are being forced by the war into different roles.



Michael Shaw

An analyst of news photos and visual journalism, and a frequent lecturer and writer on visual politics, photojournalism and media literacy, Michael is the founder and publisher of Reading the Pictures.

Cara Finnegan

Cara Finnegan is a writer, photo historian, and professor of Communication at the University of Illinois. She has been affiliated with Reading The Pictures for nearly 15 years, most recently as co-host of Chatting The Pictures. Her most recent book is Photographic Presidents: Making History from Daguerreotype to Digital.

