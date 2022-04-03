Chatting the Pictures: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Puts Bad Actors Behind Her

About the Video

This photograph was taken by Tom Williams for CQ Roll Call. It shows Judge Jackson passing members of the Senate Judiciary Committee before exiting the chamber during a break in her U.S. Supreme Court nomination hearings on Monday, March 21, 2022.

In the video, we discuss the body language of Jackson and Senator Ted Cruz, her primary antagonist. We focus on the necessity for the judge, especially as a Black woman, to rise above the grandstanding and political leveraging of her nomination hearings. And we draw a contrast to photos from the process that represented Jackson and her family in a more respectful light.

