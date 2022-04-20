April 20, 2022
Chatting the Pictures

Chatting the Pictures: Zelensky is Everywhere

By Staff
About the Video

This photo was taken by Sarah Silbiger and distributed by EPA-EFE/ Shutterstock. In it, we see Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky being introduced by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi before delivering a video address to members of Congress on March 16th, 2022. It was the first virtual address to that body by a foreign head of state.

In the video, we break down the effectiveness of Zelensky’s virtual addresses to the world’s governing bodies. Focusing on his skill and craft using the interactive space, we discuss his physical gestures, the use of gripping video, and also his unique ability to appeal to legislators, heads-of-state, and the public at the same time.

Panelists

Michael Shaw

An analyst of news photos and visual journalism, and a frequent lecturer and writer on visual politics, photojournalism and media literacy, Michael is the founder and publisher of Reading the Pictures.

Cara Finnegan

Cara Finnegan is a writer, photo historian, and professor of Communication at the University of Illinois. She has been affiliated with Reading The Pictures for nearly 15 years, most recently as co-host of Chatting The Pictures. Her most recent book is Photographic Presidents: Making History from Daguerreotype to Digital.

