Chatting the Pictures: Zelensky is Everywhere

About the Video

This photo was taken by Sarah Silbiger and distributed by EPA-EFE/ Shutterstock. In it, we see Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky being introduced by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi before delivering a video address to members of Congress on March 16th, 2022. It was the first virtual address to that body by a foreign head of state.

In the video, we break down the effectiveness of Zelensky’s virtual addresses to the world’s governing bodies. Focusing on his skill and craft using the interactive space, we discuss his physical gestures, the use of gripping video, and also his unique ability to appeal to legislators, heads-of-state, and the public at the same time.

