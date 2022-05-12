May 11, 2022
Chatting the Pictures: With Supreme Court Leak, Abortion on the Clock

Welcome to Chatting the Pictures. Every two weeks, we present a short, lively video discussion between Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer, professor, and historian, Cara Finnegan, examining a significant picture in the news. Chatting the Pictures is produced by Liliana Michelena.

This photo was taken by Evelyn Hockstein for Reuters. It shows Dr. Shelly Tien performing an abortion while a nurse assists with ultrasound at Planned Parenthood in Birmingham, Alabama, on March 14, 2022. At this point, Alabama relies entirely on out-of-state doctors to provide abortions—a procedure that could effectively end in many states if the draft Supreme Court decision to end Roe vs. Wade becomes law.

In this video, we discuss all the elements in the photo that inform the existential threat to abortion rights and services. That extends from the intimacy and the safety of the setting to the foreboding of the ticking clock and the tension in the patient’s hand. We also refer to another photo Hockstein took for the story to look ahead.

You can find all the Chatting the Pictures replays here.

Michael Shaw

An analyst of news photos and visual journalism, and a frequent lecturer and writer on visual politics, photojournalism and media literacy, Michael is the founder and publisher of Reading the Pictures.

Cara Finnegan

Cara Finnegan is a writer, photo historian, and professor of Communication at the University of Illinois. She has been affiliated with Reading The Pictures for nearly 15 years, most recently as co-host of Chatting The Pictures. Her most recent book is Photographic Presidents: Making History from Daguerreotype to Digital.

