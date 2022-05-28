Chatting the Pictures: Toxic Foam Overruns a Town

About the Video

This photo was taken by Juan Barreto for AFP/Getty Images. It shows foam which formed in a polluted river invading a neighborhood in Mosquera, near Bogota, on April 26, 2022. Waste and chemicals combined with heavy rains led to the overflow of the river. In the aftermath, a foul smelling toxic foam, mostly drifting in cloud fragments, overran the streets of this Columbian town.

In the video, we discuss the tendency to see the foam more as a curiosity than a threat, especially the way its color, texture and consistency presents in a photograph. We also consider similar effects in an occurrence last year in India.

