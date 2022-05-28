May 28, 2022
Chatting the Pictures

Chatting the Pictures: Toxic Foam Overruns a Town

Welcome to Chatting the Pictures. Every two weeks, we present a short, lively video discussion between Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer, professor, and historian, Cara Finnegan, examining a significant picture in the news. Chatting the Pictures is produced by Liliana Michelena.

By Staff
About the Video
This photo was taken by Juan Barreto for AFP/Getty Images. It shows foam which formed in a polluted river invading a neighborhood in Mosquera, near Bogota, on April 26, 2022. Waste and chemicals combined with heavy rains led to the overflow of the river. In the aftermath, a foul smelling toxic foam, mostly drifting in cloud fragments, overran the streets of this Columbian town.

In the video, we discuss the tendency to see the foam more as a curiosity than a threat, especially the way its color, texture and consistency presents in a photograph. We also consider similar effects in an occurrence last year in India.

You can find all the Chatting the Pictures replays here.

Post By

Staff
See other posts by Staff here.

The Big Picture

Follow us on Instagram (@readingthepictures) and Twitter (@readingthepix), and

Panelists

Michael Shaw

An analyst of news photos and visual journalism, and a frequent lecturer and writer on visual politics, photojournalism and media literacy, Michael is the founder and publisher of Reading the Pictures.

Cara Finnegan

Cara Finnegan is a writer, photo historian, and professor of Communication at the University of Illinois. She has been affiliated with Reading The Pictures for nearly 15 years, most recently as co-host of Chatting The Pictures. Her most recent book is Photographic Presidents: Making History from Daguerreotype to Digital.

Reactions

Comments Powered by Disqus