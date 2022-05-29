Chatting the Pictures: After Mass Shooting Hate Crime in Buffalo, a Prayerful Photo Outside Tops Market

About the Video

This photo was taken by Matt Rourke for the AP. It shows people praying outside Tops supermarket in Buffalo on May 15, 2022. Five days before, a white 18-year-old gunman killed 10 people in a mass shooting in a racially-motivated, premeditated hate crime. All of the victims were black.

In the video, we discuss the symbolism of the body language, especially what looks like the “take a knee” protest gesture. We focus on the empty parking lot and the significance of the market to this East Side neighborhood. Finally, we look at the way the gun massacre in Uvalde, Texas that took place a week-and-a-half later informs the way we look at this photo and the Buffalo killings now.

