Chatting the Pictures: Russia’s Detention of Brittney Griner

About the Video

This photo was taken by Alexander Zemlianichenko for AP. It shows WNBA star Brittney Griner leaving a courtroom after a hearing in Khimki, Russia, on Friday, May 13, 2022. The two-time Olympic gold medalist and seven-time WNBA all-star for the Phoenix Mercury has been detained since she arrived in Russia on Feb. 17th. Griner, who plays for a Russian team in the WNBA’s offseason, is accused of possessing illegal drugs. Her detention is widely seen as retribution for western support for Ukraine in the war with Russia.

In the video, we discuss the power of Griner’s body language and the photo’s reflections on the Soviet state.

