June 6, 2022
Chatting the Pictures

Chatting the Pictures: Russia’s Detention of Brittney Griner

Welcome to Chatting the Pictures. Every two weeks, we present a short, lively video discussion between Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer, professor, and historian, Cara Finnegan, examining a significant picture in the news. Chatting the Pictures is produced by Liliana Michelena.

About the Video

This photo was taken by Alexander Zemlianichenko for AP. It shows WNBA star Brittney Griner leaving a courtroom after a hearing in Khimki, Russia, on Friday, May 13, 2022. The two-time Olympic gold medalist and seven-time WNBA all-star for the Phoenix Mercury has been detained since she arrived in Russia on Feb. 17th. Griner, who plays for a Russian team in the WNBA’s offseason, is accused of possessing illegal drugs. Her detention is widely seen as retribution for western support for Ukraine in the war with Russia.

In the video, we discuss the power of Griner’s body language and the photo’s reflections on the Soviet state.

You can find all the Chatting the Pictures replays here.

Panelists

Michael Shaw

An analyst of news photos and visual journalism, and a frequent lecturer and writer on visual politics, photojournalism and media literacy, Michael is the founder and publisher of Reading the Pictures.

Cara Finnegan

Cara Finnegan is a writer, photo historian, and professor of Communication at the University of Illinois. She has been affiliated with Reading The Pictures for nearly 15 years, most recently as co-host of Chatting The Pictures. Her most recent book is Photographic Presidents: Making History from Daguerreotype to Digital.

