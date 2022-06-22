June 22, 2022
Chatting the Pictures

Chatting the Pictures: Hanger Electrifies SCOTUS Abortion Protest

Welcome to Chatting the Pictures. Every two weeks, we present a short, lively video discussion between Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer, professor, and historian, Cara Finnegan, examining a significant picture in the news. Chatting the Pictures is produced by Liliana Michelena.

By Staff
About the Video

This photo was taken by Tom Brenner for The New York Times. It features a coat hanger illuminated by a camera flash as citizens protest outside the Supreme Court on May 3, 2022. The demonstration, like many like it nationwide, was in response to a leaked court draft decision overturning Roe versus Wade.

In the video, we discuss the vibrancy of the image at this critical moment in time. We address the hanger as metaphor, the background of the symbol, and the way it dialogues with other symbols in the picture.

You can find all the Chatting the Pictures replays here.

Post By

Staff
See other posts by Staff here.

The Big Picture

Follow us on Instagram (@readingthepictures) and Twitter (@readingthepix), and

Panelists

Michael Shaw

An analyst of news photos and visual journalism, and a frequent lecturer and writer on visual politics, photojournalism and media literacy, Michael is the founder and publisher of Reading the Pictures.

Cara Finnegan

Cara Finnegan is a writer, photo historian, and professor of Communication at the University of Illinois. She has been affiliated with Reading The Pictures for nearly 15 years, most recently as co-host of Chatting The Pictures. Her most recent book is Photographic Presidents: Making History from Daguerreotype to Digital.

Reactions

Comments Powered by Disqus