Chatting the Pictures: Hanger Electrifies SCOTUS Abortion Protest

Welcome to Chatting the Pictures. Every two weeks, we present a short, lively video discussion between Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer, professor, and historian, Cara Finnegan, examining a significant picture in the news. Chatting the Pictures is produced by Liliana Michelena.
This photo was taken by Tom Brenner for The New York Times. It features a coat hanger illuminated by a camera flash as citizens protest outside the Supreme Court on May 3, 2022. The demonstration, like many like it nationwide, was in response to a leaked court draft decision overturning Roe versus Wade.
In the video, we discuss the vibrancy of the image at this critical moment in time. We address the hanger as metaphor, the background of the symbol, and the way it dialogues with other symbols in the picture.
