Chatting the Pictures: The Pence Jan. 6 Photos and the Hero Narrative

About the Video

In an image released by the House Committee Investigating the January 6th uprising, then-Vice President Pence watches President Trump ask rioters that stormed the U.S. Capitol to leave. Pence’s daughter Charlotte stands beside him. Pence and his entourage spent almost five hours secured away in a Capitol loading dock after rioters came within 40 feet of the Vice President while chanting for his death. Refusing to leave the building, Pence reconvened the Senate that evening to finish certifying the election of Joe Biden.

In this video, we discuss the debate surrounding the photos of Pence on January 6th. While some saw a hero in the making, we focus on Pence’s inability to defy Donald Trump until the last minute. We also focus on Trump’s omnipresence and how Twitter made him that much more dangerous.

