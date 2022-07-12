Chatting the Pictures: A Border Photo Equally Informed by Hope and Policy

About the Video

In this photo taken by Kirsten Luce for The New York Times, we see fourteen-year-old twins from Guatemala, travelling without adult family members, on their way to Roma, Texas. Here, they cross a river in the middle of the night before surrendering to U.S. authorities and presenting their documents. As migrants find ways around Title 42, the Trump Covid regulation that required automatic expulsion for asylum seekers, the number of unaccompanied minors crossing the border has spiked.

In the video, we discuss the unique informational value of the photo and how much that context heightens the image’s personal and humanitarian impact.

