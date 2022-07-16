Chatting the Pictures: A More Real Heat Wave Photo

About the Video

This photo was taken by Brandon Bell for Getty Images. It shows the Johnson family spending time together in the shade outside of their home in Houston on June 10, 2022. Texas has been under a heatwave alert as portions of the state are projected to see record high temperatures. The image offers a worthy contrast to more typical heatwave news photo such as people, often children, frolicking in pools, lakes and fountains.

In the video, we discuss the intelligence and practicality of the photo. In contrast to more superficial treatment of the climate crisis, this photo speaks to the day-to-day impact of longer and more intense heat drawing on fundamental elements of community, ingenuity, electricity and the access to shade.

