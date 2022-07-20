July 20, 2022
Chatting the Pictures

Chatting the Pictures: In the Post-Roe Blur

Welcome to Chatting the Pictures. Every two weeks, we present a short, lively video discussion between Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer, professor, and historian, Cara Finnegan, examining a significant picture in the news. Chatting the Pictures is produced by Liliana Michelena.

About the Video

Brandon Bell took this photograph for Getty Images. It shows 24-year-old Rachel Nix sitting on a curb outside the Supreme Court on June 24, 2022, after the judges overturned Roe vs. Wade. The quote on the sign says: “Let this radicalize you rather than lead you to despair.” The bottom lists websites for abortion funds and one for abortion pill information.

In the video, we discuss the subtlety of this photo and how much it has to say about time and state of mind. We also analyze the ways the animation in the background can be interpreted, from confusion to determination to women on the move.

You can find all the Chatting the Pictures replays here.

Michael Shaw

An analyst of news photos and visual journalism, and a frequent lecturer and writer on visual politics, photojournalism and media literacy, Michael is the founder and publisher of Reading the Pictures.

Cara Finnegan

Cara Finnegan is a writer, photo historian, and professor of Communication at the University of Illinois. She has been affiliated with Reading The Pictures for nearly 15 years, most recently as co-host of Chatting The Pictures. Her most recent book is Photographic Presidents: Making History from Daguerreotype to Digital.

