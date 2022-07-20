Chatting the Pictures: In the Post-Roe Blur

About the Video

Brandon Bell took this photograph for Getty Images. It shows 24-year-old Rachel Nix sitting on a curb outside the Supreme Court on June 24, 2022, after the judges overturned Roe vs. Wade. The quote on the sign says: “Let this radicalize you rather than lead you to despair.” The bottom lists websites for abortion funds and one for abortion pill information.

In the video, we discuss the subtlety of this photo and how much it has to say about time and state of mind. We also analyze the ways the animation in the background can be interpreted, from confusion to determination to women on the move.

