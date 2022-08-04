Chatting the Pictures: The Ghosts of Lake Mead

About the Video

This photo was taken by John Locher for AP. It shows a formerly sunken boat sitting upright in the air with its stern stuck in the mud along the shoreline of Lake Mead on Friday, June 10, 2022, near Boulder City, Nevada. Lake Mead’s water levels have dropped to historic lows, bringing the nation’s largest reservoir less than 150 feet away from “dead pool” status — when the reservoir is so low that water can no longer flow downstream from the dam impacting millions of people across Arizona, California, Nevada and parts of Mexico.

In the video, we discuss the symbolism of the boat carcass and what else is washing up in drought-stricken bodies of water around the world.

