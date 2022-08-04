August 4, 2022
Chatting the Pictures

Chatting the Pictures: The Ghosts of Lake Mead

Welcome to Chatting the Pictures. Every two weeks, we present a short, lively video discussion between Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer, professor, and historian, Cara Finnegan, examining a significant picture in the news. Chatting the Pictures is produced by Liliana Michelena.

By Staff
About the Video
This photo was taken by John Locher for AP. It shows a formerly sunken boat sitting upright in the air with its stern stuck in the mud along the shoreline of Lake Mead on Friday, June 10, 2022, near Boulder City, Nevada. Lake Mead’s water levels have dropped to historic lows, bringing the nation’s largest reservoir less than 150 feet away from “dead pool” status — when the reservoir is so low that water can no longer flow downstream from the dam impacting millions of people across Arizona, California, Nevada and parts of Mexico.

In the video, we discuss the symbolism of the boat carcass and what else is washing up in drought-stricken bodies of water around the world.

You can find all the Chatting the Pictures replays here.

Panelists

Michael Shaw

An analyst of news photos and visual journalism, and a frequent lecturer and writer on visual politics, photojournalism and media literacy, Michael is the founder and publisher of Reading the Pictures.

Cara Finnegan

Cara Finnegan is a writer, photo historian, and professor of Communication at the University of Illinois. She has been affiliated with Reading The Pictures for nearly 15 years, most recently as co-host of Chatting The Pictures. Her most recent book is Photographic Presidents: Making History from Daguerreotype to Digital.

