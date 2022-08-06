Chatting the Pictures: Record UK Heat Sweats Palace Guard

August 6, 2022
Welcome to Chatting the Pictures. Every two weeks, we present a short, lively video discussion between Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer, professor, and historian, Cara Finnegan, examining a significant picture in the news. Chatting the Pictures is produced by Liliana Michelena.

About the Video

John Sibley took this photo for Reuters Pictures. It shows a security officer giving water to a member of the Queen’s Guard outside Buckingham Palace on July 18, 2022, during England’s record-breaking heat wave. Even in the hottest weather, sentry duty lasts two hours in a one-and-a-half-pound bearskin hat.

In this video, we discuss how photos from the place proved remarkably effective as evidence of the climate crisis. Besides the vulnerability of the guard, we examine how the palace guard rituals reflect the failure to adapt.

Panelists

Michael Shaw

An analyst of news photos and visual journalism, and a frequent lecturer and writer on visual politics, photojournalism and media literacy, Michael is the founder and publisher of Reading the Pictures.

Cara Finnegan

Cara Finnegan is a writer, photo historian, and professor of Communication at the University of Illinois. She has been affiliated with Reading The Pictures for nearly 15 years, most recently as co-host of Chatting The Pictures. Her most recent book is Photographic Presidents: Making History from Daguerreotype to Digital.

