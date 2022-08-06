Chatting the Pictures: Record UK Heat Sweats Palace Guard

About the Video

John Sibley took this photo for Reuters Pictures. It shows a security officer giving water to a member of the Queen’s Guard outside Buckingham Palace on July 18, 2022, during England’s record-breaking heat wave. Even in the hottest weather, sentry duty lasts two hours in a one-and-a-half-pound bearskin hat.

In this video, we discuss how photos from the place proved remarkably effective as evidence of the climate crisis. Besides the vulnerability of the guard, we examine how the palace guard rituals reflect the failure to adapt.

You can find all the Chatting the Pictures replays here.