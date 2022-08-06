Chatting the Pictures: Record UK Heat Sweats Palace Guard

Welcome to Chatting the Pictures. Every two weeks, we present a short, lively video discussion between Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer, professor, and historian, Cara Finnegan, examining a significant picture in the news. Chatting the Pictures is produced by Liliana Michelena.
John Sibley took this photo for Reuters Pictures. It shows a security officer giving water to a member of the Queen’s Guard outside Buckingham Palace on July 18, 2022, during England’s record-breaking heat wave. Even in the hottest weather, sentry duty lasts two hours in a one-and-a-half-pound bearskin hat.
In this video, we discuss how photos from the place proved remarkably effective as evidence of the climate crisis. Besides the vulnerability of the guard, we examine how the palace guard rituals reflect the failure to adapt.
You can find all the Chatting the Pictures replays here.
Interested in sponsoring an upcoming Chatting the Pictures or Salon? We are always looking for partners to help bring insight about the latest news photos to our readers.
Reactions
Comments Powered by Disqus