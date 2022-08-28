Chatting the Pictures: An Abortion Patient Assuredly Shares Her Ultrasound Scan

About the Video

Ted Jackson took this photograph for the AP. It shows a patient seeking an abortion at Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport, La., holding up her ultrasound photo. The woman is nine weeks and four days pregnant. The photo was taken on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, nearly two weeks after the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade. Although the clinic expects to be shut down at any moment, a temporary restraining order has allowed it to continue providing abortion services.

In the video, we discuss how the anti-abortion movement laid claim to the ultrasound image and how this photo boldly challenges the assumption that personhood begins at conception. We also examine how reproductive rights activists are defending the abortion procedure more openly and honestly since the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

