September 14, 2022

Chatting the Pictures: The NRA Children’s Museum

Welcome to Chatting the Pictures. Every two weeks, we present a short, lively video discussion between Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer, professor, and historian, Cara Finnegan, examining a significant picture in the news. Chatting the Pictures is produced by Liliana Michelena.

By Bethany Berard
About the Video

This photo comes courtesy of CHANGE THE REF. The NRA Children’s Museum is a mobile exhibition consisting of 52 empty school buses honoring the 4,368 children who have lost their lives to gun violence since 2020. Several of the buses feature artifacts, photos, videos, audio recordings, and personal memories of those lost. The top of every truck also lists the city and date of the site of mass shootings that took place in America in those two years. In single file, the procession is a mile long.

In this video, we discuss the double icons of the school bus and the AR-15, and the clever way they make us face their lethal connection. We also focus on the aerial photography, a vantage that forces us to rise above the narrative of “thoughts and prayers.”

Bethany Berard
