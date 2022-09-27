Chatting the Pictures: Liz Cheney On the Hunt

About the Video

Rachel Woolf took this photo for CNN. It shows conservative Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney speaking with a CNN reporter during an interview in Laramie, Wyoming, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. The sit-down took place two weeks before Cheney was soundly defeated in her bid for re-election to the U.S. Congress. She was excommunicated from the state party and the GOP national leadership for her leadership position on the House January 6th committee investigating Donald Trump’s role in the Capitol uprising and his attempts to overturn the 2022 presidential election. The vice chairwoman of the House January 6th committee is now considering a presidential bid largely to prevent Trump from returning to the White House.

In this video, we discuss the photo’s quirky staging and how well Cheney fits the scene. We also note how the background aligns with Cheney’s agenda and the Republican Party’s increasingly primitive tendencies.

You can find all the Chatting the Pictures replays here.