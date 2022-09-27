Chatting the Pictures: Liz Cheney On the Hunt

September 27, 2022
Welcome to Chatting the Pictures. Every two weeks, we present a short, lively video discussion between Michael Shaw, publisher of Reading the Pictures, and writer, professor, and historian, Cara Finnegan, examining a significant picture in the news. Chatting the Pictures is produced by Liliana Michelena.

Rachel Woolf took this photo for CNN. It shows conservative Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney speaking with a CNN reporter during an interview in Laramie, Wyoming, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. The sit-down took place two weeks before Cheney was soundly defeated in her bid for re-election to the U.S. Congress.  She was excommunicated from the state party and the GOP national leadership for her leadership position on the House January 6th committee investigating Donald Trump’s role in the Capitol uprising and his attempts to overturn the 2022 presidential election. The vice chairwoman of the House January 6th committee is now considering a presidential bid largely to prevent Trump from returning to the White House.

In this video, we discuss the photo’s quirky staging and how well Cheney fits the scene. We also note how the background aligns with Cheney’s agenda and the Republican Party’s increasingly primitive tendencies.

Staff
Michael Shaw

An analyst of news photos and visual journalism, and a frequent lecturer and writer on visual politics, photojournalism and media literacy, Michael is the founder and publisher of Reading the Pictures.

Cara Finnegan

Cara Finnegan is a writer, photo historian, and professor of Communication at the University of Illinois. She has been affiliated with Reading The Pictures for nearly 15 years, most recently as co-host of Chatting The Pictures. Her most recent book is Photographic Presidents: Making History from Daguerreotype to Digital.

