Chatting the Pictures: Ukraine’s Army of Exhumation

Nicole Tung took this photo for The New York Times on September 16, 2022. It’s a portrait of a recovery team at a large grave site in the forest by Izium in northeastern Ukraine. Russian soldiers occupied the city for six months until a surprise Ukrainian counter-offensive forced them to flee. So far, the investigation has revealed one mass burial of 17 Ukrainian Army soldiers and at least 445 mainly unmarked, individual graves. This follows similar discoveries in recent months in Bucha and Mariupol.

In the video, we discuss the stunning portraiture, the power of the geometry, and how unique and devastating it is that this grueling war crimes effort is taking place while the war is still going.

