October 7, 2022
Chatting the Pictures: Ukraine’s Army of Exhumation

Chatting the Pictures is produced by Liliana Michelena.

About the Video

Nicole Tung took this photo for The New York Times on September 16, 2022. It’s a portrait of a recovery team at a large grave site in the forest by Izium in northeastern Ukraine. Russian soldiers occupied the city for six months until a surprise Ukrainian counter-offensive forced them to flee. So far, the investigation has revealed one mass burial of 17 Ukrainian Army soldiers and at least 445 mainly unmarked, individual graves. This follows similar discoveries in recent months in Bucha and Mariupol.

In the video, we discuss the stunning portraiture, the power of the geometry, and how unique and devastating it is that this grueling war crimes effort is taking place while the war is still going.

Panelists

Michael Shaw

An analyst of news photos and visual journalism, and a frequent lecturer and writer on visual politics, photojournalism and media literacy, Michael is the founder and publisher of Reading the Pictures.

Cara Finnegan

Cara Finnegan is a writer, photo historian, and professor of Communication at the University of Illinois. She has been affiliated with Reading The Pictures for nearly 15 years, most recently as co-host of Chatting The Pictures. Her most recent book is Photographic Presidents: Making History from Daguerreotype to Digital.

