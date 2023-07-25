Chatting the Pictures: NYC’s Children of the Smoke

About the Video

Clark Hodgin took this photo for The New Yorker. It shows three young people in Central Park as New York City suffers from thick smoke and otherworldly air caused by over 160 wildfires in Quebec and other parts of Canada. This dangerous phenomenon, typically seen on America’s west coast during fire season, is rarely experienced on the east coast.

In this video, we examine the ways in which the smoke, the children’s body language, and the image’s verticality and vanishing points create a sense of claustrophobia, ambiguity, and resignation.

